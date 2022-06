WINONA LAKE - The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams has appointed its new associate director, Barry Andrew, who assumed the position on Monday. Andrew, a Warsaw native, most recently served the Kosciusko County Corrections Program as its director. Over the course of his 19-year tenure, Andrew developed and implemented two new successful programs, managed a team of six employees and maintained the program’s annual budget. Andrew is also an adjunct professor at Grace College and has experience teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, according to a news release from the Lilly Center.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO