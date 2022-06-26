One-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One juvenile was killed, and another was injured in a southeast Charlotte shooting Saturday evening, according to CMPD.
Deputies say they responded to the 7100 block of Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds.
The victims were a one-year-old and a seven-year-old.
The one-year-old was pronounced deceased by MEDIC after being rushed to the hospital.
The seven-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation and details are extremely limited at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0