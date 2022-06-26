ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD

 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One juvenile was killed, and another was injured in a southeast Charlotte shooting Saturday evening, according to CMPD.

Deputies say they responded to the 7100 block of Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were a one-year-old and a seven-year-old.

The one-year-old was pronounced deceased by MEDIC after being rushed to the hospital.

The seven-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and details are extremely limited at this time.

