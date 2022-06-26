ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa abortion rights supporters protest the end of Roe while opponents work to ban abortion

By Iowa Public Radio
tspr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people marched in Des Moines Friday night to protest the overturn of the Roe v. Wade decision and the end of nationwide abortion rights. They chanted, “the people must decide our fate—not the church and not the state,” and, “my body, my choice.”....

Crystal Conroy
3d ago

Am I reading this right? Was that speaker encouraging an insurrection on our government? "Stand up" "Fight Back" those sound like words that were supposedly used by President Trump on January 6th. Now their claiming that everything is his fault.

nevernot
3d ago

the my body my choice people lost all support when they stopped believing that fur the last two years.

Triston Clark
3d ago

Ban abortion! Save the babys! Over 60 MILLION have been murdered!

