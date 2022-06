Hinton WV (Hinton News) - Local police recently arrested Stanley Chris Walls Jr., 37, of Hinton, who allegedly stole a four-wheeler from a Summers County home. According to the criminal complaint, Walls was supposed to be working on the victim's farm at the time of the alleged theft. The criminal complaint states the victim contacted police about a missing yellow four-wheeler. According to the complaint, Walls was supposed to stay overnight on the victim's farm on June 24 but was not on the property when the victim went in search of him. At that point, the victim began to search for...

