Animals

Wildlife officials warn Rhode Islanders of dead birds on shoreline

By Kevin Perrington-Turner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wildlife officials warn the public of an increase of dead waterbirds washing up on the shoreline in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and other...

Deb Brown
3d ago

This is absolutely ridiculous! All they need to do is test the birds!They are able to tell if it’s bird flu very quickly Why hasn’t this been doneAlarming

