Woman dead after shootout with Guernsey County sheriff’s deputies

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who allegedly shot at Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies is dead after she was shot by a deputy following a pursuit Friday night.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call to assist with a vehicle pursuit on US-22 near State Route 800 in northeastern Guernsey County at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The driver, a 47-year-old Barnesville woman, was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault on a police officer involving Barnesville police, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tried to use spike strips on the car, but the woman avoided the strips and continues west on US-22 near Salt Fork State Park. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were able to stop the car using spike strips, with the vehicle eventually becoming disabled on Wintergreen Road.

The sheriff’s office said that when officers began telling the woman to get out of the car, she “became very agitated, failed to obey the commands, and began shouting at the officers.”

After several minutes of failed negotiations, a Cambridge police officer and his K-9 approached the woman’s car to get the woman out of the vehicle, which is when the woman allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden started to negotiate with the woman, but she allegedly continued to be uncooperative.

The county’s special response team (SRT) responded to the scene, approaching the car in an attempt to get the woman out of it.

The sheriff’s office said that when the woman still refused to get out of the vehicle, the SRT used a Taser on her, but it didn’t work. The woman then allegedly exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputies, which is when she was shot by a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

An SRT deputy was believed to have been shot, but the sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the woman.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and will be investigating the shooting.

