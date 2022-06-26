ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Woman dead after shootout with Guernsey County sheriff’s deputies

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7IHa_0gMk5xU400

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who allegedly shot at Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies is dead after she was shot by a deputy following a pursuit Friday night.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call to assist with a vehicle pursuit on US-22 near State Route 800 in northeastern Guernsey County at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The driver, a 47-year-old Barnesville woman, was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault on a police officer involving Barnesville police, the sheriff’s office said.

Man arrested after double shooting in Short North area

Deputies tried to use spike strips on the car, but the woman avoided the strips and continues west on US-22 near Salt Fork State Park. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were able to stop the car using spike strips, with the vehicle eventually becoming disabled on Wintergreen Road.

The sheriff’s office said that when officers began telling the woman to get out of the car, she “became very agitated, failed to obey the commands, and began shouting at the officers.”

After several minutes of failed negotiations, a Cambridge police officer and his K-9 approached the woman’s car to get the woman out of the vehicle, which is when the woman allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden started to negotiate with the woman, but she allegedly continued to be uncooperative.

The county’s special response team (SRT) responded to the scene, approaching the car in an attempt to get the woman out of it.

12 charged in Fairfield County prostitution sting

The sheriff’s office said that when the woman still refused to get out of the vehicle, the SRT used a Taser on her, but it didn’t work. The woman then allegedly exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputies, which is when she was shot by a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

An SRT deputy was believed to have been shot, but the sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the woman.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and will be investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested after punching two employees at local food mart

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Officers were called out to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8 p.m. for reports of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
State
Ohio State
Guernsey County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Barnesville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Barnesville, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man joins ‘Saved by the belt club’ after sustaining life-threatening injuries in crash

Martins Ferry resident Thomas W. Dolence joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on county Road 2 in Belmont County on May 6. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, St. Clairsville Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Officer Involved Shooting in Guernsey County

A 47-year-old woman is dead following an officer involved shooting in Guernsey County. The Guernsey County Sheriff said it took place Friday night shortly before 9:30pm when he deputies were requested to assist in a vehicle pursuit on US 22 near State Route 800. The Barnesville Police told deputies they were in pursuit of a vehicle operated by a female wanted on an active arrest warrant for assault on a police officer from a prior incident involving Barnesville officers.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County ramps reopen after semi-truck crash

UPDATE: Ramps are reopen UPDATE: The ramps from SR 7 north/south to I-470 are temporarily closed due to a crash. Wrecker is on scene to remove vehicle, once cleared the ramps will reopen BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck accident at the I-470 West Ramp on […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prostitution#Southeastern Ohio#Violent Crime#Ohio State Highway Patrol
wtuz.com

Change of Plea Expected in Body Dumping Case

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, one individual charged in the dumping of a body in Goshen Township could plead guilty. In October, the body of 38-year-old Amber Sherrell was found wrapped in plastic along White Bridge Road, with indictments announced in March. The two facing...
AKRON, OH
Your Radio Place

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Two people are in custody following a traffic stop by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday evening. Deputies reportedly observed a defect on a vehicle traveling East bound on I-70 near State Route 209. A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy noted several indicators of suspected drug activity.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
wchstv.com

Police make arrest following home invasion incident in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have made an arrest after investigating a home invasion incident that occurred Tuesday in Parkersburg. Thomas Eugene Malone, 21, has been charged with robbery after admitting to stealing from a residence on 10th Street, according to a social media post from the Parkersburg Police Department.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

More Details Released in Dover Dam Death

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who fell to his death at the Dover Dam over the weekend. Law enforcement identified the man as 56-year-old Walter Rodgers of Orrville. Detective Lieutenant Adam Fisher says that it appears Rodgers was attempting to...
NBC4 Columbus

Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
UTICA, OH
WDTV

Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An owner of a popular restaurant in Marion county is accused of stealing money from a local non-profit. 5′s John Blashke has been digging into this story today, it’s a report you’ll only see on 5 news. Sara Reel is the owner of...
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy