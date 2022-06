The patchwork of abortion laws across the United States means that where a person lives has an outsized effect on the services they can access. Even in Massachusetts — which for years had wide access to abortion and, in 2020, passed the ROE Act to codify those rights into law — patients and practitioners say getting an abortion has not always been an easy process. Recent and pending legislation at the state level aims to expand access in the commonwealth.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO