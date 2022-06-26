ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Average US gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gMk55LR00

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents per gallon in the past two weeks to $5.05 for regular grade, it was reported Sunday.

It was the first drop in nine weeks and came with a drop in oil prices amid deepening global inflation fears, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said.

“As lower gasoline prices make their way through distribution to retail, consumers will likely see further declines in coming days," Lundberg said.

The average price at the pump as of Friday was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge , Louisiana , at $4.39 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 3 cents to $5.89 a gallon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effectRatfink1973/Pixabay. The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Gas Stimulus Check: Is Your State Considering a Gas Rebate?

Lawmakers across the US are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. Some states have instituted a gas tax holiday, and President Joe Biden has endorsed a bill calling for a pause on the federal gas tax. But another option is a gas "stimulus check," which would...
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy