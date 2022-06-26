ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple resources respond to SLC apartment fire at 700 S 300 E

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire at 761 S 300 E Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire was contained, and that one adult and one child were assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene.

National Weather Service issues flood watch
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Salt Lake City Police are instructing the public to please avoid the area of 700 S 300 E as the fire department works the structure fire.

Officers responded to help with immediate evacuations, and there are reportedly many resources on scene.

No further information is currently available.

