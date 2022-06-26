Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 615 PM MST At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Desert Mountain to near Camp Creek to Carefree to near Scottsdale to near Fountain Hills. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, McDowell Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Camp Creek, Fort McDowell, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 217 and 241. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 14 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 196 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO