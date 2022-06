A 22 year old woman from Pierre is charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic after an incident at a home earlier this month. Information from the Pierre Police Department says the assault occurred on June 19, 2022, in the 400 block of S. Robert Street in Pierre. A 22 year old female was transported to Avera St. Mary’s by ambulance. The follow-up investigation revealed Jessica Janis had assaulted the victim with a knife.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO