Bicyclist struck, killed on Ascension Parish highway: LSP

PRAIRIEVILLE.La. ( WGNO ) – A Gonzales man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on an Ascension Parish highway, Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, just after 9:00 troopers were called the scene of the deadly crash on US 61 south of LA 73 north of Germany Road.

Investigations revealed that the victim, 61-year-old Melvin White, was entering the highway coming out of a driveway and heading west, when a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling north, hit White. Troopers added that a Hyundai Kona was also driving behind the Toyota at the time of the crash.

Police said White died from his injuries on the scene.

White was described as wearing dark colored clothes and no helmet also his bike did not have lights on it at the time of the crash, according to LSP. The drivers of the Toyota and Hyundai were wearing seatbelts and did not suffer any injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from White because impairment is not known.

The crash is currently under investigation but State Troopers reminds bicyclists never to assume that a motorist can see them.

“Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials and avoiding distractions are vital in preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. In addition, Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.”

