Orlando police search for woman who was seen being dragged by man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a woman who may be a victim of domestic abuse.
Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Police did not release any other details.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 4