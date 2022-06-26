Orlando police search for woman who was seen being dragged by man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a woman who may be a victim of domestic abuse.

Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

Police did not release any other details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

