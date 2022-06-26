ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando police search for woman who was seen being dragged by man

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a woman who may be a victim of domestic abuse.

Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

Police did not release any other details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

WESH

Man shot outside convenience store in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting outside a convenience store in Cocoa. Police say the man was sitting on a bike on Peachtree Street near South Fiske Boulevard Monday night when someone shot him. His injuries are serious, and crews had to airlift him to...
COCOA, FL
