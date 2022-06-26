Raise a glass to veterans at Operation Better Days fundraiser

A Memphis-based organization is working toward improving the lives and resources for local veterans.

Local 501 (c) nonprofit, Operation Better Days, is kicking off its first Beer and Brat Festival fundraiser in an effort to help transitioning veterans and their families.

Grind City Brewing at 76 Waterworks Ave. will host Operation Better Days’ fundraiser for veterans from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The organization provides servicemen and women with adequate housing, workforce development training and access to available federal, state, and local resources.

The group’s initiative is to reduce the number of homeless veterans in order for them to continue productive positions in society.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday, July 1 at Grind City Brewing Co. located at 76 Waterworks Ave. from 6 to 10 p.m.

The festival will include a tasting session for Grind City’s crafted beers, bratwurst samples from several local chefs, food trucks and a live DJ.

Attendees must be age 25 or older.

Tickets for the event start at $65 and can be purchased here .

The tasting session will go on from 5 to 7 p.m. with early admission for VIP ticket holders at 3 p.m.