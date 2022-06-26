ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Raise a glass to veterans at Operation Better Days fundraiser

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCp5b_0gMk3HvK00

A Memphis-based organization is working toward improving the lives and resources for local veterans.

Local 501 (c) nonprofit, Operation Better Days, is kicking off its first Beer and Brat Festival fundraiser in an effort to help transitioning veterans and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eicPA_0gMk3HvK00

Grind City Brewing at 76 Waterworks Ave. will host Operation Better Days’ fundraiser for veterans from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The organization provides servicemen and women with adequate housing, workforce development training and access to available federal, state, and local resources.

The group’s initiative is to reduce the number of homeless veterans in order for them to continue productive positions in society.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday, July 1 at Grind City Brewing Co. located at 76 Waterworks Ave. from 6 to 10 p.m.

The festival will include a tasting session for Grind City’s crafted beers, bratwurst samples from several local chefs, food trucks and a live DJ.

Attendees must be age 25 or older.

Tickets for the event start at $65 and can be purchased here .

The tasting session will go on from 5 to 7 p.m. with early admission for VIP ticket holders at 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

WREG

Local companies pay for workers’ abortion costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, dozens of companies have announced they will pay or reimburse their employees who leave the state to  have an abortion. Several Memphis-area companies are a part of that group. Many of the companies say the coverage falls under family planning, which is included […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis 5-year-old is working to keep his community clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many initiatives from the city of Memphis working to keep neighborhoods clean. You have the 901 Keep It Clean Campaign, Memphis City Beautiful and more, but one thing the city doesn’t have is 5-year-old Amarious Patterson from South Memphis. He’s gone viral in a video of him asking to take out his neighbors’ trash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 21-27

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Southern Social – 882285 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opera Memphis sells Wolf River Blvd. building, prepares for move to heart of city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis Farmer’s Market makes produce in food desert

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we’re in South Memphis where fresh fruits and vegetables are key ingredients. Olivia Gipson starts making her Sunday meal plan on Thursdays when she arrives at the South Memphis Farmer’s Market. It’s at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

