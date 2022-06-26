Tulsa Equality Center closed until Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We all like what we know and are used to, but we also like things that work well. That's why we're looking at some new precincts for this election. "After the 2020 census, by law, obviously you remember all the districts were changed around, the legislative districts. When the legislative districts are changed around, that triggers your local and county election boards to reconfigure where their precinct locations are so they are located within those new legislative boundaries," said Gwen Freeman, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary.

