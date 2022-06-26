APD believes two southwest deaths connected
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two deaths they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man who had been shot laying in the road next to the Circle K.Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address
During their investigation, police received another call about a deceased woman in a southwest Albuquerque home. Police believe the two deaths to be related. Police say they are talking to a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
