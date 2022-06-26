APD believes two southwest deaths connected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two deaths they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man who had been shot laying in the road next to the Circle K.

During their investigation, police received another call about a deceased woman in a southwest Albuquerque home. Police believe the two deaths to be related. Police say they are talking to a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

