The cutout on the side of Ponderosa Street is empty at 3 a.m. Stephen Edwards pulls into it in the 2006 Ford Focus he got as a high school graduation gift seven years ago. From outside the vehicle, the sound of muted thumping breaks the night silence. Edwards is producing music on his laptop. He uses his car sound system rather than his home speakers so he does not wake his mother, Miranda Wiser-Jones, who sleeps on the top floor of the gray duplex down the block.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO