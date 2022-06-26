ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard June 26, 2022

2022 Lyle Ambs Memorial Tournament Champion Cannon Risner. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV...

Six Earn Golf All-State Honors

(June 29, 2022 6:45 AM) Jackson County was well represented on the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association all-state teams. Six local golfers earned honors released Tuesday by the coaching association. Brady Applegate of Hanover-Horton High School and Ben Maino of East Jackson earned first-team honors as voted on by coaches.
Norton, Kulka Earn Jackson County Titles at Mercer Event

Natalie Kulka. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (June 27, 2022 7:52 PM) It was a good day Jackson High School golfers. Junior Colin Norton and senior Natalie Kulka earned titles at the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour event at Cascades Golf Course on Monday. The Mercer Tour winner...
Jackson College Hosts High School Volleyball Scrimmage League

Jackson College volleyball Coach Lisa Bradley talks to high school players prior to a scrimmage league event on Wednesday at Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse. (June 29, 2022 8:51 PM) For years high school volleyball teams have traveled to Adrian or Mason for team scrimmage leagues. With the price of gas over...
Wednesday, June 29, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Wednesday, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, DO, Emergency Medicine Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Scott Vitale, Concert Promoter & Scott Ashe, Aggie’s Sports Bar. Ben Jones & Jim Dolson, US Staffing. 9 AM and 11 AM. Wednesday on The Bart...
Events of Thursday, June 30, 2022

Summer Kids Film Series. This week: “Sing 2”. Michigan Theatre of Jackson is host to the Summer Kids Film Series (Tuesdays through Thursdays) with 11 AM and 2 PM screenings throughout the summer, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson. Doors open 30 minutes before screen time (10:30 am and 1:30 pm). Admission is $1. Kids Combo Small Drink and Popcorn is $4. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
Jackson College Softball Camp 6-28-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson College Softball Camp. 6-28-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson College hosted a High School Softball Camp for girls ages 13-18 today. Players received quality instruction from Jackson College softball players and coaches. The camp was held at the newly renovated softball field and this was the first time players, coaches, and officials have had a chance to take to the field. The field was completely rebuilt with new dugouts, a press box, new lighting and other improvements. Similar renovations were made to the baseball field. Jackson College will be hosting another Softball Camp for prospects (girls ages 14 and up) on July 26. More information here.
2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
Hot Air Jubilee announces 2022 schedule

Jackson, Michigan – Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center is proud to present the 2022 Jackson Hot Air Jubilee. The event will be held July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park. The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is scheduled from 4:00pm to 10:00 pm both Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 hosted by Ella Sharp Museum, 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203.
Golf
Sports
Westbound I-94 freeway closed at Mt. Hope exit due to crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The westbound I-94 freeway at the Mt. Hope Road exit is closed in Jackson County. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway is closed due to a crash. Details on the crash are currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes […]
