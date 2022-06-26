Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard June 26, 2022

Jackson College Softball Camp. 6-28-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson College hosted a High School Softball Camp for girls ages 13-18 today. Players received quality instruction from Jackson College softball players and coaches. The camp was held at the newly renovated softball field and this was the first time players, coaches, and officials have had a chance to take to the field. The field was completely rebuilt with new dugouts, a press box, new lighting and other improvements. Similar renovations were made to the baseball field. Jackson College will be hosting another Softball Camp for prospects (girls ages 14 and up) on July 26. More information here.

