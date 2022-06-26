ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

How the East Flagler Mosquito Control District fights the bite

By Guest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in Florida, you have probably seen, or at least heard, mosquito fog trucks late at night or early in the morning. Because they are ubiquitous, there are many misconceptions about mosquitoes. Some of the more common ones include:. Myth: Bug zappers are effective against mosquitoes. Fact:...

flaglerlive.com

As Clock Ticks to Friday Deadline, Green Lion Wraps Compromise Proposal in Threat to Sue Palm Coast

When the Palm Coast City Council last touched on its intentions with the Green Lion restaurant at Palm Harbor Golf Club last week it was a final, take-it-or-leave-it decision: sign the new lease, pay roughly $3,000 a month, or the lease is over–Green Lion would have six months to clear out–and Palm Coast seeks a new vendor. The deadline is Friday.
FDOT to restore dune vegetation along A1A in Volusia and Flagler

Sand dunes in Ormond-by-the-Sea and Flagler Beach are about to get a plant boost from the Florida Department of Transportation. A project starting on July 5 seeks to install and establish native sand dune vegetation along A1A from Spanish Waters Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea to Shelter Cove Drive in Beverly Beach. FDOT states in a project flyer that the $500,000 project will not disturb existing vegetation, but is meant to fill in gaps and supplement where vegetation is needed.
7 letters: on arming teachers, politics, fireworks, lifeguards and an unpaved road

Send your letter to [email protected]. Include first and last name, as well as city of residence. Letters will be edited for clarity and length. It’s time for responsible parents to step in and say no. I do not care how much training a teacher might have. A pistol in the hands of a frightened, confused, adrenalin-charged teacher may be as dangerous to students as it is to the shooter. Is a teacher, making about $50,000 per year, going to stand there calmly facing a shooter with an AR-15 spraying .223 caliber rounds at a rate of up to several hundred per minute with an extended magazine? Even the police officers first on the scene in Uvalde declined to face the shooter with their Glocks. Why would we expect a classroom teacher with screaming kids and a chaotic scenario to do so?
UPDATE: Alfin Pulls Out of Interview with Green Lion

The below article described an interview that was to take place between Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and Green Lion Café owner Chris Marlow. It should now be noted that Alfin has pulled out of the interview. The reasoning provided by the city of Palm Coast is that a letter from the Green Lion’s attorney has caused the need to review the situation, making Friday’s scheduled interview date untenable.
Mayor David Alfin to Sit Down with Green Lion Owner on WNDB

UPDATE: Mayor David Alfin has pulled out of the interview hours after it was announced. Details about this new development can be found here. Details about this new development can be found here. “We will not go quietly.”. This was the most recent statement by the Green Lion Café as...
Citing Violent Crime, Commission Approves Costly Expansion of Surveillance Cameras in South Bunnell

When Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall, both 16, were shot and killed in related drive-bys in January and May in South Bunnell, and when there was another unsolved shooting in the interim or an armed robbery, the city’s surveillance camera system was useless. The city had installed it in 2011. It worked for a while. But the city gradually gave up on it for various reasons.
Keystone Heights woman killed in boating accident on Lake Geneva: FWC

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Clay County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened around 5 p.m. on Lake Geneva, the FWC incident report, which News4JAX obtained Wednesday, shows. According to the report, Paul Kolomitz, 68,...
Flagler County governmental offices closed for Fourth of July holiday

Flagler County governmental offices will be closed for several days in observance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. All offices – Board of County Commissioners, Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, and Tax Collector – will be closed on Monday, July 4. Some...
🐴 Go for a summertime beachside horseback ride with Equestrian Adventures

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Looking for something fun to do this summer? Love horses? Love the beach? Then this Volusia County business may have just what you’re looking for. Equestrian Adventures of Florida offers horseback rides along the beach in Palm Coast. According to the business, rides are approximately $140 per person ($135 if paid in cash) and last approximately an hour, though the owner said sessions may go a bit longer as staff members “clean up” after the horses.
These New Smyrna Beach Airbnbs Showcase the Best of Florida’s Central Coast

Sunny skies and superb surf make New Smyrna Beach one of the hottest beach towns in Florida. With over 17 miles of beach to explore, you can choose to get your vitamin D on the “no-drive” sweep or get behind the wheel on the “drive” beach. Culture flows at the museums and galleries of the Canal Street Historic District. Holiday rentals in NSB are abundant; find your Airbnb New Smyrna Beach vacation home here.
Traffic Pattern for ‘Fireworks Over the Runways’ on July 3

Written By: Brittany Kershaw, Director of Communications & Marketing. Palm Coast – Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with “Fireworks Over the Runways” on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast. This event is a collaboration between the City of Palm Coast, Flagler County Government, Flagler Executive Airport, and Flagler Broadcasting.
City envisions broader role for racquet center

A few years ago, Palm Coast was expecting to build a regional racquet center that would attract tennis and pickleball tournaments and give local athletes a place to play and practice. Now, city staff members are envisioning a facility with a broader focus — something that offers some of the functions of the Palm Coast Community Center, but further south.
Staly to have minor surgery on July 1 after injury during drug raid in April

Sheriff Rick Staly is scheduled for outpatient surgery July 1, to repair a meniscus tear that he sustained in an April drug house raid. In the April raid, Staly joined members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and FCSO SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant in the Mondex area of Flagler County. During the raid, he hyperextended his left knee and has been under a physician’s care since.
