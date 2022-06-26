ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Legislative Roll Call: Senate votes to repeal COVID business liability waiver

By Staff reports
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is how Michigan lawmakers representing Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties voted during the week ending June...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs six bipartisan bills, signs 865th bill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her 865th bipartisan bill Friday. The bill, along with five other bills, called for the lowering of health care costs and an increase in public safety among other legislations. Governor Gretchen Whitmer: MI legislature has 'no common ground' in fight to...
MICHIGAN STATE
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan abortion ballot drive nears signature goal in final push for Nov. election

A push to add a proposal to the November ballot on the right to an abortion in Michigan is nearing its signature goal. Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Manton, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Congress To Lower Healthcare Costs

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 13 other governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs. The governors are asking lawmakers to make the advance premium tax credits (APTC) permanent under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). “Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Wayne County commissioners support move of presidential primaries

Wayne County commissioners are the latest Michigan Democratic leaders who are calling to move up the state's presidential primary election. Commissioners are focused on having Michigan's 2024 presidential primary election before the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries, the predominantly Democratic commission said in a Tuesday news release. That way Michigan would be early in the selection process for the next president.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michele Hoitenga
Person
Curt Vanderwall
Person
Jason Wentworth
MetroTimes

Kent County prosecutor vows to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Doctors who perform abortions in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, will face criminal prosecution. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker has vowed to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in a statement released on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The news is a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan elector who denied 2020 results resigns from board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Norman Shinkle has resigned from his position as one of the two Republican members on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers. Shinkle has been a member of the board for the last 13 years. He said he now plans to run for the Ingham County-based seat in the State House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Senate Bill#Covid#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Getty Rrb House
95.3 WBCKFM

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan lawmakers approve $101 million business investment package

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state. Ford in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs. The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer again asks court to take up abortion suit, citing shifting BHSH stance

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again pressed the Michigan Supreme Court for quick action on her abortion lawsuit Monday, citing confusion — including from the state's largest hospital system — that has emerged in Michigan since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Friday's ruling "has already resulted in uncertainty, confusion, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
UPMATTERS

How many women may be impacted if Michigan bans abortion?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An abortion ban in Michigan would impact tens of thousands of women each year, according to data by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. MDHHS reported a total of 30,074 abortions in 2021, which is a 1.4% increase from 2020. The number...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

Michigan AG Dana Nessel joins Morning Joe discusses a 1931 state law criminalizing abortions that has been unenforceable since 1973 and the renewed discussion of the law following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. AG Nessel also discusses new abortion restrictions in Michigan.June 27, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
731
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy