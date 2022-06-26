ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Convicted gang member sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta resident and member of a criminal street gang organization was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced to a total of 105 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any term of imprisonment imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Fla., state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County state case for probation violation. Crumpton previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson handed down the sentence on June 21. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Convicted felons will face the possibility of federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia when they are caught in illegal possession of a firearm,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Working alongside our community and law enforcement partners through Project Safe Neighborhoods, enforcement efforts remain focused on holding the most egregious repeat offenders accountable in an effort to make our communities safer.”

“This sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law and continue to possess illegal firearms will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. “Our commitment to Project Safe Neighborhoods, and strong partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies made the arrest of Deontrey Crumpton possible. Rest assured, the FBI will always work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Crumpton was a known member of the 1735 In Route Bloods criminal street gang and had a prior burglary conviction in Lowndes County Superior Court. An investigation into illegal drug trafficking involving Crumpton and others in the Valdosta community resulted in officers executing a search warrant at Crumpton’s residence on Oct. 28, 2020.

Crumpton was found inside his bedroom, which was secured by a push button keypad. He was found in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and $13,860. It is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

 

