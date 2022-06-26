Watch now: Folks turn out for Saturday job fair, loyalty cards at soon-to-open Bristol casino

It’s the last Wednesday of June, which means it’s time to check out the fun and interesting history happenings for the month of July. The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the city of Kingsport Cultural Arts Department are co-sponsoring Fun Fest’s “A Civil War Evening” on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. They will be presenting a two-act docudrama, “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell,” featuring Curt Fields as Gen. U.S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event will be held at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. There is a $5 charge for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the theater on the evening of the event or at the Fun Fest Store. Both Fields and Jessee are nationally recognized for their portrayals of the two generals.

