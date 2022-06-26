Watch now: Folks turn out for Saturday job fair, loyalty cards at soon-to-open Bristol casino
By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
3 days ago
BRISTOL, Va. — On one end of the almost open temporary Bristol Casino, would-be employees lined up for a job fair on Saturday. Elsewhere on the casino property future customers lined up for free loyalty cards, free food truck fare and a free bag of swag. As the...
Mike Pauley started learning poker from his grandfather around age 8 and traveled around the nation playing competitively during his early 20s. When he learned that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol was hiring casino dealers, he applied online. “I had thought about having a career somewhere, but I...
Something horrible is going to happen this summer to Kingsport area devotees of one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America. Chick-fil-A on Stone Drive is going to close. It won’t be just for a weekend, or even a month. They’re going to tear it down, right to removing...
Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown is on to the return of the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall presented by Food City. With less than a week to go until fireworks light up the region, Pepsi is putting the final touches on the event. Organizers told News Channel 11 they have added […]
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities Airport long-term express lot will soon welcome travelers once again. The parking area will reopen in response to the continued increase in passenger traffic, the airport announced on Wednesday. According to a TCA press release, the lot was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parking area is a credit card-only lot that offers access to a covered walkway and is located past the rental car parking lot.
BRISTOL – Clay Robinette is no stranger to serving the community. He did so for 26 years with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Now, he’s ready to continue that work in his new role as the security supervisor at the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “It’s been...
JOHNSON CITY — Municipal officials and community stakeholders met with consultants on Wednesday for the first of two meetings this week to develop a master plan for Freedom Hall Civic Center — the first steps in a process that’s expected to last several months. Freedom Hall General...
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails […]
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m. Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions. Companies looking to hire new candidates are: Tri-Cities Airport Authority TSA American Airlines UNifi Ground Handling Services Tailwind Consessionaries […]
It’s the last Wednesday of June, which means it’s time to check out the fun and interesting history happenings for the month of July. The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the city of Kingsport Cultural Arts Department are co-sponsoring Fun Fest’s “A Civil War Evening” on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. They will be presenting a two-act docudrama, “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell,” featuring Curt Fields as Gen. U.S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event will be held at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. There is a $5 charge for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the theater on the evening of the event or at the Fun Fest Store. Both Fields and Jessee are nationally recognized for their portrayals of the two generals.
BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple- to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as...
Whether you want to watch stock car racing, dirt track racing or drag racing, there’s plenty of motorsports action this holiday weekend. Kingsport Speedway has its Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Friday night with a fireworks display afterwards. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at the 3/8-concrete oval is headlined by a 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT — Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA Nation- al Convention. The GTO Association of America, the oldest and largest GTO club, also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the Catalina and the LeMans. The show features...
Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer hauling a bulldozer was crossing over tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford Road Tuesday night when it was hit by a train. According to a report from the Chilhowie Fire and EMS & Department, responders arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m. to find […]
KINGSPORT — Billing for water customers should be slowly getting back to normal as the city continues to make progress on a meter replacement project, officials said Wednesday. More than 16,700 of the devices have been replaced after many started failing almost two years ago, according to the city.
(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Saturday, June 25 Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus Info: Open 10 a.m. […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to return to 30-day water billing cycles by the end of the summer. The $3-million water meter replacement project was launched when some of the batteries started failing in December 2020, preventing the water services department from detecting water usage. In the spring of […]
