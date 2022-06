As the title says, if you were Executive Producer of your favourite soap, what 1 storyline would you do?. For me, while it is slightly too late now, I would do a missing child/teen storyline with Lily in Eastenders, id run it for 12-18 months until the police close the investigation and Lily is never found, would give Lacey Turner and James Bye chance to shine,

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO