Umpire leaves Yankees-Astros game after getting hit in mask by foul ball

By Casey Musarra
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The first two pitches of the Yankees’ game against the Houston Astros on Sunday at Yankee Stadium were eventful.

Yankee-killer Jose Altuve homered off of Nestor Cortes Jr. on the first pitch of the game to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. On the second pitch, designated hitter Michael Brantley fouled a pitch straight into the mask of home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski.

Muchlinski stumbled and catcher Jose Trevino grabbed him to help him stay on his feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ2ro_0gMjyFEZ00
Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski , left, is hit in his mask by a foul tip.
EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOi0Z_0gMjyFEZ00
Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski, center, talks to the Yankees medical trainer after he was hit in his mask by a foul tip.
EPA

We're in a delay because the home plate umpire had to come out of the game after taking a foul ball to the face mask

Hope he's gonna be alright pic.twitter.com/bCk370B6jb

— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 26, 2022

After briefly being examined by a trainer, Muchlinski initially stayed in the game. Then in the third inning, he left the game under the assistance of a Yankees medical staffer. Todd Tichenor, who started the game as the second base ump, replaced Muchlinski as the home plate umpire after about a 10-minute delay. Tichenor was behind the plate for the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Astros on Friday .

