Fortes solo HR with 2 outs in bottom of 9th, Miami tops Mets

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI — Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.

Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Miami reliever Tanner Scott (3-2) walked J.D. Davis to lead off the ninth. Davis advanced on a wild pitch and reached third on Luis Guillorme's one-out groundout. Scott struck out James McCann to end the Mets threat.

New York finished 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Marlins starter Daniel Castano threw a career-high seven innings, giving up two runs. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out four.

Mets starter David Peterson also threw seven innings of two-run ball. He gave up four hits and struck out a season-high eight, eclipsing the seven strikeouts he had against Miami in his previous start June 20.

Brandon Nimmo lhomered to lead off the third and Pete Alonso hit an RBI double later in the inning to put New York ahead 2-1. Nimmo drove Castano's first pitch over the wall in center, while Alonso's blooper to short right rolled toward the foul area and scored Starling Marte from second.

The Marlins responded with Miguel Rojas' solo drive in the bottom half. His drive landed in the left-field seats for his sixth homer.

Garrett Cooper gave Miami its first lead of the series with his sacrifice fly in the first. Jon Berti hit a leadoff single and advanced on Rojas' grounder to short.

CONTRASTING LINEUPS

For the first time this season, the Mets had the same batting order and defensive positions in consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Marlins did not start outfielders Jorge Soler and Avisaíl García, their notable free agent off-season additions.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins selected the contract of INF Erik González from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated INF Willians Astudillo for assignment. González started at third base and doubled in three at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: INF-OF Jeff McNeil (right hamstring tightness) continues to improve but missed his fifth consecutive game.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (back stiffness) is on a throwing progression program at the club's spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42) is scheduled to start the opener of a two-game home series against Houston on Tuesday. Carrasco experienced lower back tightness in his previous outing against the Astros Wednesday and lasted 2 1/3 innings.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (5-3, 2.61) will start the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday.

Sports
CBS4's Steve Goldstein on position battle to watch at upcoming Miami Dolphins training camp

MIAMI - With so many new players and a new system on offense there will be numerous areas of interest to watch during Miami Dolphins training camp 2022. Perhaps the biggest competition is at the position that has had the most change, running back. Who Starts? The answer to the big question is still unknown but the favorite is Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins quickly signed him as a free agent after the best season of his career in Arizona. Edmonds is 26 years old and, in Coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, he could produce even more. Besides running the ball...
