Mcminnville, OR

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Sean Khouri (Team Columbia)

By Les Schwab Bowl
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38f3rC_0gMjxLZ800

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Sean Khouri

Number: 66

Position: OL

Height: 6’2

Weight: 275

High School / Class: Jesuit 2023

H.S. Coach: Ken Potter

College: Undecided

Sean is a five-time varsity letterman with two in football. He earned a starting spot on varsity his sophomore year. Sean has also lettered in track and field, having been on varsity since his freshman year. Sean earned the honors of 1st team All-State offensive lineman and 1st team All-Conference with the most votes. He has also earned achievements in the classroom, carrying a 3.65 GPA and being on honor roll. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with friends, playing video games and working out. Sean volunteers at his local community cafe and has put in many hours of service.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4fsf_0gMjxLZ800

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

