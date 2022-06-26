ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

VIDEO: Pro-Abortion Rioters Attack Police in Los Angeles

By Staff
Mighty 990
Mighty 990
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A violent mob of pro-abortion activists brutally attacked police officers in Los Angeles. One of the attackers tried to set officers on fire with a homemade flamethrower. “I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Individuals participating in such...

mighty990.com

Comments / 15

THEO
3d ago

But this isn’t insurrection against the police when liberal politicians voice their rant and rage against the Supreme Court decision? Absolutely appalling! These politicians including Biden should be locked up!

Reply
2
Yoni
3d ago

it's funny that the people protesting are the ones that got to live.

Reply
9
Seymour
3d ago

Arrest them. When are people going to learn that the Constitution says peaceful protesting is allowed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
police1.com

LAPD: Officer burned by makeshift blowtorch at Roe v. Wade protests

LOS ANGELES — A 30-year-old Los Angeles man has been jailed on a charge of attempted murder after being accused of injuring an L.A. police officer with a makeshift blowtorch during protests over the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe vs. Wade decision. Michael Ortiz was arrested Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
HeySoCal

Authorities ID father, son found dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Three wounded, three arrested in stabbing at Hollywood bar

Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.They were initially dispatched to the Yucca Street and Whitley Avenue area after receiving reports of two people suffering from stabbing wounds in the area. Investigating officers with Los Angeles Police Department learned that the pair had run from the initial location at a bar two blocks away following some sort of altercation. One other person was also stabbed in the incident. Authorities arrested three people for assault with a deadly weapon.The status of the victims was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Attackers#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court#Lapdhq#Lapd
KTLA

Man, woman killed in Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
CBS LA

Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills near Crenshaw Plaza.According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Found Dead in Street After Shooting in Hyde Park

Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:20 a.m. to 6329 10th Ave., east of the Crenshaw Inn where they found a woman, who they say was the victim and a man who they say is the suspect in the shooting, in the street with gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy