Drone show to replace traditional fireworks at Lake Tahoe on Fourth of July

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from Incline Village Crystal Bay in North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village will be using drones instead of pyrotechnic fireworks this year at their Fourth of July show.

According to the press release, Incline Village Crystal Bay prioritizes environmental stewardship with an innovative family friendly way to celebrate the Fourth of July. This decision was made in consideration of the fire and environmental risks that are posed by a pyrotechnic firework show.

This innovative new approach is a joint effort between the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, the Incline Village General Improvement District, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association, the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

“We are excited to provide a fun, safe and responsible way to celebrate Independence Day this year through our drone SkyShow,” Andy Chapman, President and CEO of IVCBVB, said in the press release. “We continue to work closely and collaboratively with local businesses and community stakeholders to identify opportunities that enhance the quality of life for guests and residents – from enhanced transportation programs to events that embrace sustainability practices– and together, we determined that a drone show better aligns with our focus on environmental stewardship for the region.”

According to the press release, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Fourth of July SkyShow is part of a larger celebration, which will include a parade and various other community events.

“Celebrating the birth of our nation is a long-held tradition and one we consider with great pride. Our collective view is that the time is now to move away from throwing lit objects into the sky and adopting a new, responsible way to celebrate this important holiday,” Chapman said in the press release. “Having previewed the capabilities of our SkyShow partner Verge Aero, we are confident that the SkyShow will deliver a great

