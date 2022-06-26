Two-year-old drowns at Lake Tobesofkee
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A two-year-old has died after drowning at...wgxa.tv
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A two-year-old has died after drowning at...wgxa.tv
wow so sad. you have to watch the youngs they are quick when it comes to water.. You have to keep them away and supervised when you take them.
I really hate reading things like this, because we as adults know that all eyes are to be kept on our little angels. RIP little angel 👼
Lord, please accept her or him into your kingdom of Heaven and put your hand on the family for comfort in this very difficult time. in Jesus name. Amen. Oh, and please keep the Breaking News haters away at this time. Amen.
Comments / 4