ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Two-year-old drowns at Lake Tobesofkee

By Brittany Miller
wgxa.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A two-year-old has died after drowning at...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 4

Cassandra Sanders
3d ago

wow so sad. you have to watch the youngs they are quick when it comes to water.. You have to keep them away and supervised when you take them.

Reply
6
MzzRange Rover
3d ago

I really hate reading things like this, because we as adults know that all eyes are to be kept on our little angels. RIP little angel 👼

Reply
3
Roderick
3d ago

Lord, please accept her or him into your kingdom of Heaven and put your hand on the family for comfort in this very difficult time. in Jesus name. Amen. Oh, and please keep the Breaking News haters away at this time. Amen.

Reply
2
Related
wgxa.tv

Cause of fire at Baldwin County business determined

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Baldwin County fire investigators say they've determined the cause of a devastating fire at a local business. According to Arson Investigator Bradley Towe, the fire at C&R Cabinet Shop on North Columbia St. started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was extinguished shortly after 9 p.m.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Bibb County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Vacant Richard Street house destroyed by fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We received a viewer tip about a house fire near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Columbus Road. When our crews arrived, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department had already contained the fire. According to Fire Investigator Lieutenant Kyle Murray, the responding firefighters noticed a strong...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

2 arrested for selling meth, ecstasy, marijuana out of Forsyth hotel

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies have arrested two suspects for selling drugs out of a hotel in Forsyth after getting a tip. According to the sheriff's office, it happened at America's Best Value Inn. After getting tipped off, deputies opened an investigation and identified two suspects --...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Atrium Health#Knight#Accident#County
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (6/27): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Sunday night. It happened in the 400 block of Thomas...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Lanes cleared after tractor-trailer crash on I-475

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies say the crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic is stopped on I-475 north in Macon-Bibb because of a wrecked tractor-trailer. The crash occurred early Tuesday morning near the Zebulon Rd. exit. Deputies said there aren't reports...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The driver in a single-car accident at the 1-16 and 1-75 split on Monday morning is dead. 58-year-old Richard Dudley of Warner Robins was killed in the accident. His car left the roadway, hit a light pole, and rolled over into a construction area. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Two women arrested at hotel in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man dead after being shot outside lounge

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One man is dead after being shot outside a lounge in Warner Robins overnight. According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247. 24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
iheart.com

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies Shot

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were shot and injured late Wednesday afternoon, the district attorney said. The deputies were chasing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, when they were hit by gunfire on Golfer's Trail in Brierfield, authorities said. The deputies were rushed to UAB, but there was no word on their conditions. The shooting touched off a massive manhunt, which was ongoing. The suspect is identified as Austin Patrick Hall. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to call (205) 926-3129 or *HP.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy