Battle of Sullivan’s Island Definition: The Battle of Sullivan’s Island was a military conflict between the Kingdom of Great Britain and its thirteen colonies in North America during the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783). The year and date that the Battle of Sullivan’s Island took place on June 28, 1776. The battlefield in which the British and American Forces fought during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island was located near Charleston, South Carolina. Sullivan’s Island was a large island commanding the entrance to Charleston harbor. British frigates had scouted the area in May and observed the construction of the American fort on Sullivan’s Island. The Battle of Sullivan’s Island ended in victory for the American colonists.

