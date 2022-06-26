$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Glendale

A Powerball ticket purchased in Glendale is a winner after hitting five of the six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The buyer of the ticket hit all five of the main lotto numbers (6-12-20-27-32), but missed the Powerball number , coming just short of nailing the jackpot of the nation’s most famous lottery.

Regardless of the near-miss, the ticket is still worth a whopping $1.4 million, the California Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at a United Oil station located on the 1100 block of North Glendale Avenue.

The winner has not yet come forward, but they have 180 days to claim their prize.

Two other people in the nation, one in West Virginia and the other in Minnesota, also got five numbers correct. Across the entire state, more than 100,000 Californians had some type of winning ticket with varying levels of prizes.

Nobody managed to hit on the Powerball’s main jackpot, so the lottery’s cash total will roll into Monday’s drawing. The Powerball’s jackpot is estimated at $346 million.

Monday’s drawing takes place at 8 p.m. and players have about a 1 in 25 chance of winning some type of prize in the lottery.

Last week, a $7 million lottery ticket was sold at a CVS in Inglewood. That ticket was purchased as part of the Mega Millions lottery.

If you’ve purchased a winning ticket in a California Lottery drawing, you can claim your prize online .

