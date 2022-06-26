CeeDee Lamb weighs in on wide receiver contracts, NFL trades

David Eulitt/Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb is watching as wide receivers from Davante Adams to Tyreek Hill ink record breaking contracts. While it’s not his time to look for an extension yet, the former Oklahoma star is taking note of the way more dollars are being thrown at his counterparts.

During an appearance on the Open Mike Podcast with Mike Silver, Lamb weighed in on the busy — and lucrative — offseason for his position group.

“Most definitely,” responded Lamb. “I’m always rooting for guys in my position to raise the bar. Set new standards for their lives. Set their families up forever, set themselves up forever. Really just be able to extend the ability to play this game.

“So yeah, I’m most definitely taking note of it. I’m watching it. But I’m not really too focused on it at the moment. But it is crazy to see these numbers go up.”

CeeDee Lamb may be watching fellow wide receivers get paid this offseason, but his extension could break records when the time comes if he keeps his torrid pace up.

CeeDee Lamb reveals conversation with former Oklahoma teammate Hollywood Brown after trade

CeeDee Lamb isn’t feeling left out of an Oklahoma reunion between Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Kyler Murray in Arizona.

No, Lamb is simply happy to see his friend and former teammate with a fire lit under him once again. To illustrate, Brown was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals in a shocking draft night move, one that Lamb was even caught off-guard with.

“Most definitely,” Lamb responded, stating he was surprised by the trade. “Really just on draft night, I kind of had an idea it would happen eventually for some reason, because I knew that was kind of where he wanted to be. But for it to happen so sudden, it most definitely caught me by surprise.

“I saw it on TV, just as well as everyone else did. So, I had to make that phone call. Like, I was like, ‘Bro, is this true?’ And then my man was, you know he was excited. To see him smiling again, happy again, excited to be in the offense. I felt like he felt like he belonged there. So, I’m excited to see what him and K1 (Kyler Murray) do. Glad to see them boys back together.”

Moreover, Lamb and Brown played two seasons together, but their time with Murray as their quarterback was something for the record books. During the 2018 Sooners’ season, Brown finished with 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Lamb had 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. Afterwards, Brown would declare for the NFL Draft, while Lamb waited one more season prior to being selected by the Dallas Cowboys.

Luckily, everyone is happy and comes out a winner in the situation. CeeDee Lamb is preparing to be the No. 1 wide receiver on the Cowboys, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Kyler Murray are reunited in Arizona, and the Ravens used the pick they got for the wide receiver to bolster their offensive gameplan.