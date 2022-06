We have this morning the name of the 15-month-old Athens girl who died after exposure to fentanyl and other drugs: Athens-Clarke County Police say Zamiya Kelly was in the care of a babysitter now identified as Pamala Graves. The 59 year-old woman from Elbert County has been arrested and faces counts that include felony murder. Zamiya Kelly died last weekend at a hospital in Augusta.

ATHENS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO