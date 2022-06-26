ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Danielle O’Toole Captures Inaugural Athletes Unlimited “AUX” Title

By Justin McLeod
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitcher Danielle O’Toole was crowned the champion of Athletes Unlimited‘s inaugural AUX title on Saturday night. The three-series AUX “season” ended with a pair of games on Saturday; O’Toole, a team captain for the final week,...

extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

 

thelansingjournal.com

LARC golf outing planned for August 12

LANSING, Ill. (June 25, 2022) – LARC will host its annual golf outing on Friday, August 12 at Youche Country Club in Crown Point, Indiana. LARC is a non-profit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and works to help such individuals achieve a quality and engaging life by participating as contributing members of their community.
CROWN POINT, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL
Confectionary News

Mars Wrigley begins construction on world-class innovation hub

Chicago is set to become Mars Wrigley’s largest research and development facility in the world after the snacks and treats maker announced it has broken ground on the site. The best-in-class, global research and development hub will be adjacent to the company's existing Global Innovation Center on Goose Island. Leaders from Mars, as well as key Chicago stakeholders, including Michael Fassnacht, CEO, World Business Chicago, and Alderman Walter Burnett Jr, gathered to commemorate the milestone for the company.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

5 outstanding steakhouses in Chicago

When it comes to great restaurants, Chicago definitely has a lot to offer. No matter what you are craving, there is a place for it. In fact, there are so many places that serve absolutely delicious food that it's hard to pick just a few. And it is the same when it comes to finding a good steak in Chicago - many, many places know how to prepare one, so it truly comes down to how you like your steak.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Our annual Chicago Pride Parade advice: enjoy the day, avoid the night

Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

A fan of R. Kelly was arrested in the Chicago area and charged with threatening federal prosecutors

Welcome to Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is A fan of R. Kelly was arrested in the Chicago area and charged with threatening federal prosecutors. An avid R. Kelly fan was arrested in the Chicago area on federal charges of threatening victims after the singer’s trial and promising to “storm” the US Attorney’s Office in New York.
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rare collection of 300 cars on display at Klairmont Kollections

CHICAGO — Klairmont Kollections might be the rarest set of cars that you might have never heard of — until now. Larry Klairmont and his partner Joyce are the proud ambassadors of this rare showplace of automobiles consisting of over 300 of the some of the most stunning, impressive, clever collections of vehicles that any car enthusiast could hope for.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman charged for providing firearm to felon

An additional person has been charged for an incident that involved a car accident and a man throwing a suitcase over a bridge. On June 20th, police investigated an accident that occurred in the area of East College and Gilbert Streets just before 6:30 pm. A witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg of Chicago threw a suitcase over a nearby bridge. Additional officers on scene recovered the suitcase and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
CHICAGO, IL

