Milwaukee man fatally shot during argument near 95th and Brown Deer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 25, was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, June 26...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 3

Phillip Torsrud
3d ago

First weekend of summer and 4 dead and who knows how many wounded. plus cars and houses shot up on Scott where they found 100 casings. This will go in for decades. Nothing is actually being done to address any of this. Truly sad. But, what's important is politicizing the issue to score points with constituents.

Reply
4
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Nash shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 79th and Nash on the city's north side Wednesday morning, June 29. According to police, a suspect fired "several" shots during an argument – striking the 29-year-old victim – around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Brown Deer
wtmj.com

15-year-old killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer

A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen was killed in a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Tuesday morning, police say. The homicide happened around 3:45 a.m. Milwaukee police said they are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer hit-and-run, police seek suspect

BROWN DEER, Wis. - Brown Deer police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent two people to the hospital on June 18. The crash happened near Sherman and Bradley around 10:30 a.m. that day. Police said a blue Chevrolet Camaro hit a motorcycle and drove off.
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspects involved in robbery near Cass and Juneau

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 21. Police say around 11 a.m., a suspect approached and used force to take property from a victim near Cass and Juneau Avenue. Three suspects then fled in a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa graduation party armed robbery, suspects wanted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brazil Johnson vigil; transgender Milwaukee woman shot, killed

MILWAUKEE - Brazil Johnson, a Black transgender woman, was shot and killed in Milwaukee on June 15. Two weeks later, near Teutonia and North on Wednesday, the Black Rose Initiative joined together with the 28-year-old's family for a vigil. "Brazil was a very free spirit, very fun-loving, believed in herself,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 42nd and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Monday night, June 27 near 42nd and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Lapham shooting: Man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, June 27 near 24th and Lapham. It happened around 12 a.m. Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis fatal crash; Greenfield man pleads not guilty to charges

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - 26-year-old Thomas McIntyre of Greenfield pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, June 29 in connection with a violent crash that took the life of a 4-year-old boy in West Allis. The plea was entered after McIntyre waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. The judge...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wallets stolen from YMCA locker room in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 at the YMCA on Menomonee Avenue. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Police say a male suspect broke into two lockers at the Menomonee Falls YMCA, stole two wallets containing personal identification,...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police chase into Racine County, man charged

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal Racine biker club shooting; Donley Carey found not guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges. Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday, June 28 also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police pursuit, Illinois man taken into custody

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested Wednesday morning, June 29 following a police pursuit in Franklin. At approximately 2:03 a.m., the Franklin Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the area of South 27th Street and West Acre Avenue for speeding and a registration violation. The driver...
FRANKLIN, WI

Comments / 0

