Klamath Falls, OR

Pelican Education Foundation Awards $14,500 to City School Students and Educators

 3 days ago
Drums for music education. Books for literacy support. A character program for conflict resolution. This month, the Pelican Education Foundation (PEF) awarded more than $5,000 for these and other classroom supports to Klamath Falls City School educators, as well as $9,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Klamath Union High...

KLAMATH FALLS DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION RECEIVES 2022 NATIONAL MAIN STREET ACCREDITATION

Klamath Falls, Oregon (June 28, 2022) – For the second straight year, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
Jackson County residents continue to fight proposed gravel mine

JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
For an Oregon Family: The Atlantic Ocean or Bust!

That’s the motto for the Van Vegmel family from Eagle Point, Oregon. They have a Viking ship called the Bloss Den Magi Drakken. They worked on it for years, and once it was sea-worthy, they hit the road, taking it around the United States to promote history, and their Scandinavian heritage. The 28 foot Viking vessel is pulled behind a motorhome to festivals, parades and shows, and of course is launched into waterways as often as possible.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Showtime: Kruise of Klamath brings variety of cars to town

Engines fired and growled and cars began pulling into the road one at a time, filling the air with about six different flavors of exhaust. A table laid empty where once it had been stacked with plaques. Over the course of the past hour they’d all been given away, and for about every category imaginable.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
4th of July Parade Street Closures

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 28, 2022. The 4th of July Parade will once again be held downtown next Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. South Spring Street will be used for staging of participating vehicles, marching bands, and horse teams. The parade will proceed down Main Street from South Spring Street and end at Veterans Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, OR
SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
Linkville Kiwanis honors 3 Henley High School graduates

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Three Henley High School graduates were awarded Justin George & Bob Davies Scholarships recently. Grace Bernardino, Riley Knutson and Ashleigh Panchot each received $500 from Linkville Kiwanis. The students are all Key Club members, who have actively served their school and community. Key Club members...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
173rd Fighter Wing to host Sentry Eagle Open House this weekend

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Sentry Eagle Open House this Saturday, June 25 and admission is free. “We are excited to welcome our community on base to share our mission and these fantastic events,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “This is an active military base and we must keep safety and security in mind during this event; therefore, the public needs to understand that there are certain items that are not allowed on base.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Man found dead in Medford irrigation canal

A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, OR
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., June 27

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound white Nissan Xterra, operated by Cybil Nelson (35) of Bend, collided head-on. Both vehicles were destroyed by fire due to the crash. OSP Reconstruction members are investigating the crash. Erika Delrio was transported via life-flight to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger, Martha Carriedo (60) of Yuba City, CA sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Additional passengers, Magdalena Delrio (21) of Yuba City, CA and two male children, aged 1 and 2, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours. Any witnesses to the collision who were not already interviewed by investigators or those with information related to the crash are asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888. Reference Case #SP22-155016.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
A tour of historic theater sites will be offered on the Klamath County Museum’s streetcar this summer

A trolley-ride tour of historic theater sites in downtown Klamath Falls will be offered on various dates through the summer. The tour program is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Ross Ragland Theater. Cost is $15 per person for the two-hour tour, which will be offered on the Saturday mornings of June 25, July 2 and July 9.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Mazama alumnus gives commencement speech at Oregon Institute of Technology ceremony

June 12, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In 2018, Mariano Segura graduated valedictorian from Mazama High School and was one of five students awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellow*, which provided him a four-year scholarship to Oregon Institute of Technology and gave him the chance to study mechanical engineering and intern at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D).
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Gardner family graduates together at KCC

KLAMATH FALLS — A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Free parking and shuttle service at Fairgrounds for Sentry Eagle Open House

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Sentry Eagle Open House on Saturday, June 25 and admission is free. “As a thank you to the city of Klamath Falls and the surrounding area, we are opening our gates to the community to come out and share some exciting events,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “Events like this let us share our mission, providing air superiority as the premiere F-15C training base, and to say thanks for the strong support from the community.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
