The fourth of July is next Monday and we’re ready for all the hot dogs, fruit salad and fun in the sun. We know the main attraction when it comes to the Fourth of July is fireworks, but what do you do all day while waiting for the main event? Some people throw BBQ’s at their house or head to the beach, but did you know about these Fourth of July celebration events happening around Tampa Bay? If you’re looking for ways to spice up your July 4th celebration, we created a list of fourth of July events happening around Tampa to help you plan your day.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO