The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that two fatalities resulted following a Saturday plane crash near the Kerrville airport. According to Kerrville Fire Department, KFD received a call on Saturday, June 25, at roughly 6:30 p.m. from witnesses describing a small plane crashing into a field just west of the airport near Peterson Farm Road. KFD was informed at the time of the first 911 call that the crash had caused a fast-moving grass fire at the scene of the plane’s impact.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO