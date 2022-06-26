ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

PHOTOS: AthFest 2022 | Saturday, Club Shows

By SIDNEY CHANSAMONE
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AthFest Music & Arts Festival’s final indoor shows played Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the 40 Watt Club and Georgia Theatre. Shows began...

www.redandblack.com

Red and Black

Underground Springhouse performs at Georgia Theatre on second night of AthFest

Underground Springhouse, a genre-bending band, headlined the Georgia Theatre on the second night of AthFest to a packed-out venue. Switching between the sounds of twangy country, smooth funk, hard rock and beachy reggae their debut appearance at AthFest followed performances by indie-electronica flutist, Pip the Pansy, and vintage-rock band The Orange Constant.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

AthFest 2022 vendors celebrate art, community and festival’s return

The 2022 AthFest Music & Arts Festival, hosted by the nonprofit AthFest Educates, is well-known for being a weekend full of live music. The event takes place downtown with multiple stages, after-hours shows at iconic Athens venues and a lineup composed of dozens of artists. Equally as impressive as the musical talent, however, is the festival’s artist market — a sea of white tents promising prints, paintings, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, leatherwork and more.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Just in time for July 4: Six Athens BBQ spots to check out

Whether you want to outsource your Independence Day cooking to someone else, need to pick up dishes to bring to a potluck, or are looking for barbecue to savor any time this summer, here are some recommendations from our dining editors. Editors Note: If you are placing an order for...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Guide 2 Athens: Chris Lloyd of Hilltop Grille

Wife, Katie Lloyd. Daughters Molly Lloyd and Sara Alias {son-in-law Andrew and grandkids. Eleanor, Andrew and Mary Elkin}. Born in Tampa, moved around while father Buddy was a. Colonel in the Air Force. Ended final years of childhood in Atlanta bringing Chris to UGA for College. Graduated and returned to Atlanta. Decided to move to Athens while the kids were still.
ATHENS, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
worldatlas.com

These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
encoreatlanta.com

Aurora Theatre Announces Leadership Change and 2022-23 Signature Season

The Aurora Theatre announced that co-founder Anthony Rodriquez will join HUB404 Conservancy, a multi-purpose nine-acre greenspace in Buckhead, as its first executive director. While he will maintain a presence on Aurora’s board of directors, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence and Managing Director Katie Pelkey will continue to lead the theatre’s day-to-day operations.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Sugar Hill: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sugar Hill, Georgia

Tradition says that the name of the town is derived from an incident in which a large sugar shipment was accidentally spilled. State Route 20 is Sugar Hill's main road. It runs through Sugar Hill in a northwest-southeast direction. It then goes southeast into Buford, the adjacent city, and northwest into Forsyth County. I-985 and I-85 are the nearest interstates, both of which can be reached via State Route 20 from Buford.
SUGAR HILL, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers. Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people...
CONYERS, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
northgwinnettvoice.com

Black bear sighted in Buford near Robert Bell Parkway

Residents in Buford should be on alert as a one-year-old bear cub has been sighted in the area of Robert Bell Parkway/Bona Road/Forest Street area. Multiple readers confirmed the report of the bear sighting to the North Gwinnett Voice on Sunday, June 26 in the vicinity of Robert Bell Parkway. However, posts from the Nextdoor app said that the bear has been seen in the Shadburn Ferry Road and the Lake Lanier Islands areas as well.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police close road to investigate 'suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek said a report of a suspicious package at a women's health clinic prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
WSB Radio

Tyler Williams: The thrill ride from third-string QB to All-American WR to priority Georgia target

Tyler Williams has repped out four official visits this month. He just completed a trip to check out Texas A&M. He also saw Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina this month. When the Arch Manning news dropped last week, perhaps the biggest aftershocks from that news was just how that decision might affect UGA with All-American WR targets Hykeem Williams and Tyler Williams.
ATHENS, GA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Short Career of the Civil War-Era Double-Barreled Cannon

The double-barreled cannon is as cool as it sounds. It can shoot two cannon balls at the same time that, when attached by a chain, can plough through anything in their path. When the cannon was forged in Athens, Georgia in the spring of 1862, the hope was it would be adopted by the Confederate Army as a powerhouse weapon. While this wouldn’t be its fate, the double-barreled cannon remains a really cool weapon.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Four Rockdale County students awarded Janice Morris Scholarship

CONYERS — Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Janice Morris has announced four Rockdale County seniors who have been named recipients of the Janice Morris Scholarship for 2022. The scholarships are part of the Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts U.N.D.E.R.D.O.G.S Initiative, which was created...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

