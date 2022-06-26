ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘I was praying on his downfall’: Kendrick Perkins confessed to praying for LeBron James to get hurt during 2008 Celtics-Cavaliers series

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Perkins shared how "terrified" he was of James and how the Celtics managed the Ray Allen-Rajon Rondo feud in an appearance on "The Old Man & the Three Podcast."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0zi9_0gMjtIUR00
Ahead of LeBron James's spectacular Game 7 performance against the Celtics in 2008, Kendrick Perkins prayed for the then-Cavaliers star to get hurt and miss the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When LeBron James was giving the Celtics fits through the first six games of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals, Kendrick Perkins did something out of desperation.

Appearing on “The Old Man & the Three Podcast” hosted by ex-NBA player J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter, Perkins confessed that he hoped something bad happened to James prior to Game 7 of that series.

“I ain’t going to lie man, I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James,” Perkins said. “This was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice.”

Redick was startled by Perkins’s confession, saying “What a thing to confess!”

“I know, but I’m being real,” Perkins replied back. “I was like, ‘Let us get breaking news that LeBron tore his ACL or something. I did bro, I’m not even lying. I’m not even exaggerating.”

Redick jokingly said that they were going to cut that part of the podcast out, but Perkins wanted everyone to know how he felt about James entering that Game 7.

“You can’t edit this out, this is real! That’s how terrified I was of LeBron,” Perkins said.

After struggling in the first couple of games in that series, James turned up his play in the three games prior to Game 7. He scored 35 points in the Celtics’ Game 5 win and had a 32-point game in the Cavaliers’ 74-69 win in Game 6.

Arguably the best moment from that series prior to Game 7 came when James threw down a thunderous dunk on Kevin Garnett in the Cavaliers’ Game 4 win, which was the moment that struck fear into Perkins.

“I seen then in his eyes – I was sitting on the bench because I had a horrible game – and I kept saying to myself, ‘Man, we ain’t getting past this mother[expletive],” Perkins said. “He coming in here and he’s going to beat us. I can see it.’ I was scared. I was like, ‘This is just a different dude right now.’ I was scared. I was actually sitting up there praying that I woke up to some news that some type of way that he was going to be out of the game.”

Perkins said that the injury couldn’t be a “stomach bug or a sprained ankle” because he thinks James still would have played.

Perkins’s prayer wasn’t answered. Not only did James play, but he also put up a spectacular performance, scoring 45 points. However, the Celtics were able to win Game 7, 97-92, behind Paul Pierce’s 41-point night.

“You know what’s crazy? It took a lot for us to overcome him and actually win that Game 7 that year,” Perkins said. Paul had to have [a big game] and like PJ Brown had to have a big shot. It went all the way down to the wire. Look, I tell LeBron this all the time, I always tell him – he’s really the chosen one. This mother[expletive], everything he touches turns into gold. He wins at card games – everything.

“That particular year, I was praying on his downfall. That’s how bad I wanted to win.”

Perkins and the Celtics went on to win the title that year. They also faced James and the Cavaliers in the second round again in 2010, only needing six games to beat him that time.

The 2010 win over the Cavaliers was part of the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, in which they fell to the Lakers in seven games. With the Celtics up 3-2, Perkins actually tore his ACL in the opening minutes, calling it “karma” for when he prayed for the same thing to happen to James.

The loss to the Lakers in the Finals began the downturn of the “Big 3” Celtics. Perkins was traded in February 2011 and Ray Allen left in 2012 as a free agent among friction within the organization.

However, prior to their departures, Perkins told Redick and Alter that Allen would actually host events at his house for the rest of the team. Perkins said he believed the dynamic changed though when Allen “was pushing so hard” for the Celtics to trade Rajon Rondo for Chris Paul.

The fricition between Allen and Rondo got so tense that the Celtics took a drastic measure to resolve the issue.

“We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef,” Perkins said. “We got to the practice facility, we bought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out. We just didn’t want to have the tension no more. It was really immature, but I’m glad we got it back together now.”

Rondo shared the story of boxing against Allen in an appearance on Jemele Hill’s podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” in 2019.

“Patrick O’Bryant and [Paul Pierce] put on the gloves and then Tony Allen and [Glen] ‘Big Baby’ Davis put on the gloves,” Rondo said. “It was only right for me and Ray to go at it afterward. We put on the gloves and had a little fun in there.”

Perkins believed his former Celtics teammates were “immature” toward Allen when he left for the Heat in 2012. But he’s happy to everyone from those Celtics teams be cool with each other again.

“I’m glad we got it back together now,” Perkins said. “Ray, you saw him at the Boston game. He went and supported [Kevin Garnett]. Everybody’s back on talking terms.”

You can listen to Perkins’s full appearance on the podcast here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green for Blasting Him Over Admission He Prayed for a LeBron Injury

Kendrick Perkins has responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury. In a post shared to Twitter, Perkins directly addressed Green’s recent criticism that also saw him call the former NBA star a “c**n,” and question why he would ever admit to wishing for such a thing. “Take that to the grave, my man,” Green said in a new episode of his podcast.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Ray Allen
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Accused LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Of Trying To Break The OKC Big 3 By Pushing James Harden To Find His Own Team: "They Were Trying To Break The Oklahoma City Thunder Up So They Could Win More Titles.”

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant made it all the way to the NBA Finals even when people didn't believe them to do so. However, they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, who won their first title of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Celtics Cavaliers#Eastern Conference#Acl
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Veterans Who Can Sign For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals A Story When Draymond Green Was Angry At Stephen Curry For Taking Bad Shots, And How Stephen Curry’s 'Cold-Blooded' Reaction Had Green Stunned

The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Are Not Happy After Russell Westbrook Exercises $47.1M Player Option: "He Literally Destroys Us Before The Season Begin"

The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Drama

Over the past few weeks, Stephen A. Smith has called out Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving several time. Last week, Smith suggested that Irving "betrayed" his Nets teammate Kevin Durant. "Kyrie has betrayed, totally betrayed. Coaxed into coming to Brooklyn , you his brother, you ride with him 1,000%, until you don’t want to, for whatever reason, and you left him hanging," Smith said, via Nets Wire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy