FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high-pressure system is once again pumping hot air back into our region. Daytime temperatures Thursday and Friday will make the low 90s, and nighttime temperatures will rise into the 60s to near 70. We are still tracking a cold front late Friday into Saturday which still has some possibility to bring some showers to the area, but the coverage and intensity will likely not help a whole lot.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO