SAN DIEGO — Many CBS 8 viewers saw floating lights off the San Diego coast around 10 p.m. on Monday. They were seen up and down the coast, from Chula Vista to Encinitas. CBS 8 called San Diego Police to see if they knew what the lights were. They told us that lifeguards said the lights were flares used for military exercises. However, Camp Pendleton and Naval Air Station North Island both said they did not know what the lights were.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO