ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Failed Maisie Lockwood

By Michael John Petty
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer's Jurassic World Dominion had a lot to live up to. Between concluding plot threads from the first two Jurassic World films to bringing back beloved returning characters from the original Jurassic Park in a fresh and exciting way, there was a lot of pressure riding on Colin Trevorrow's gigantic...

collider.com

Comments / 8

Related
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5: Antonio Banderas Reveals Reaction to Seeing Harrison Ford in Character

Indiana Jones swings back into action in next year's still-untitled fifth film to feature the adventurer. James Mangold directs the film, and Harrison Ford again dons the hat and wields the bullwhip. Antonio Banderas is also a member of the film's cast, rumored to be playing an ally of Dr. Jones. Even a star like Banderas isn't immune to getting a little starstruck when seeing such an iconic figure in the flesh for the first time. Banderas spoke to USA Today and recalled his experience walking onto the Indiana Jones 5 set and seeing Ford in full costume for the first time.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
James Cromwell
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic Park#Jurassic World#Asexual Reproduction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy