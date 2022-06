BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time all season, the National Hurricane Center has 3 “areas to watch” in its 5 day outlook. First and foremost, we’ll talk the system closest (and most likely to affect) Texas. A weak low pressure system will continue to drift southwestward through the gulf toward Texas over the course of the week. Overall, development into a tropical system is possible, but not likely at the moment. Either way, this means some needed rain falling for at least the southern half of the state through the end of the week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO