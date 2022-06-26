Thousands of bees swarm near Times Square restaurant seating area: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Visitors to Times Square on Sunday may have noticed thousands of buzzing bees.

Officers from the NYPD bee team headed to Times Square to remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area, police said. The bees are being moved to an area “ where their pollenating skills will be put to good use.”

Just days ago, police responded to Third Avenue and East 47th Street when “ an unBEElievably large crowd ” gathered, the NYPD’s 17th Precinct tweeted. An officer used a vacuum to handle the bees. No injures were reported.

In late May, police removed a swarm of 8,000 honeybees from the side of 3 World Trade Center, then took them to an apple orchard. Earlier in May, the NYPD bee unit handled two swarms in Queens. One swarm on a low-hanging branch had around 20,000 bees while another swarm had about 15,000 bees.

If a hive is crowded, bees might head elsewhere for more room, which can lead to swarms in public places, a member of the NYPD’s bee unit previously told PIX11. Police use a special vacuum with controlled suction to remove the bees without harming them.

