ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Herbst Drives to Strong Third at Nashville

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team were strong out of the gate as the NASCAR Xfinity Series returned from...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Captures Chevrolet's Ninth Win of 2022 at Nashville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team are leaving Nashville Superspeedway with the coveted custom guitar trophy in hand after taking the checkered flag in the rain delayed Ally 400. The second win of 2022 for the Georgia native didn’t come without a fight. With an issue on pit road forcing Elliott to come from deep in the pack early in the race, Elliott’s team was able to quickly get their Chevrolet-powered machine dialed back in as a front runner in the final stage. With pit strategy playing a vital role throughout the race, Alan Gustafson (crew chief) chose track position during the final late-race caution, giving Elliott a front row spot for the restart with four laps to go. In a battle with second-place Kurt Busch to the end, it was the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 that came out on top marking Elliott’s 15th-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Transcript - Chase Elliott Nashville

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue now with our post-race press conference for today and tonight's Ally 400. We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Congratulations on the win, Chase. We appreciate you spending some time with us.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Elliott wins rain affected Ally 400 in Nashville Featured

After nearly three hours worth of rain/lightning delays in Lebanon, Tenn., at the Nashville Superspeedway, Chase Elliott in his #9 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series interrupted Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominant race at the Music City, and won himself the famous Gibson Guitar trophy. “We’ve had a pretty rough month and a half,” said Elliott on the frontretch of Nashville Superspeedway talking to Marty Snyder of NBC Sports. “So just nice to get back going the right direction. Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. Looking forward to that guitar.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 30th after Late Mishap in Nashville

A top-10 was in sight for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, but a lost wheel relegated him to a 30th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford. The 300-lap race was dominated by weather delays, as spotty thunderstorms in the area forced delays of combined three-plus hours. It began on time, just after 5 p.m. ET, but did not see the checkered flag drop until nearly midnight ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Trevor Bayne
Person
Riley Herbst
murfreesborovoice.com

Twelve Places in Rutherford County to Hear Live Music

There are many great places to hear live music in Rutherford County. Latino, jazz, soul, pop, country, and even classic rock are all part of the vast assortment of venue tastes. Just like the music itself, each location has its own character. Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and even traditional...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Jack Daniel's announces limited release of their highest proof whiskey ever

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — Five unique batches of the highest proof whiskeys ever released from Jack Daniel's will soon be available only in Tennessee. During the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, around 55 barrels were found where the Angel's Share was so high, the liquid inside could not be bottled as Single Barrel selections. Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher says the Angel's Share is the whiskey lost from evaporation.
LYNCHBURG, TN
clarksvillenow.com

New Clarksville-to-Nashville bus route added at Exit 11 Park & Ride

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nashville Metro Transit Authority is expanding commuter bus services between Clarksville and Nashville by adding an additional weekday route, effective Tuesday, July 5. MTA, through public transit contractor WeGo Public Transit, runs along route 94, Clarksville Express (I-24). Stops for the route include the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Herbst Drives#Tennessee Lottery 250#Xfinity Series Pole#Monster Energy#Stewart Haas Racing
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Nashville educator from Spring Hill dies after battle with cancer

Spring Hill resident and former Tusculum Elementary principal Larry Huggins died June 28 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77. Huggins spent 30 years in the world of education, retiring from Metro Nashville Public Schools as the principal of Tusculum Elementary in 1998. Huggins was born...
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Large NEW Outdoor / Indoor Music Venue in Murfreesboro along the Stones River in the Gateway District of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) Local residents and music lovers throughout Tennessee are excited about an announcement made earlier this year regarding a new concert venue that will be built Murfreesboro. Some are saying the venue will fill the long left gap in outdoor entertainment that hasn't been felt (or heard) since the closing of the Starwood Amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
mainstreetclarksville.com

Whataburger approved for Clarksville

A Whataburger restaurant is coming to Clarksville. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Historic Zoning Commission & Common Design Review Board approved construction plans this week at its June 27 meeting. The board will allow the applicant to demolish the existing Shoney’s restaurant and construct a freestanding, 2,315 square foot Whataburger restaurant at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy