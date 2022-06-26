ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bashford Manor shooting victim identified

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim...

Wave 3

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the PRP neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 6400 block of Triplett Drive on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Police said when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police: Man injured after shooting in Louisville's PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found injured from a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Triplett Drive around 2:40 p.m. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Violent crimes down in the Highlands a year after deadly summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police spoke with community members in the Highlands Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Highland Commerce Guild. An LMPD lieutenant said gun violence is down tremendously from a year ago. A beatification and construction project is also underway on Bardstown Road to make it safer for pedestrians in the area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
11-year-old boy dead following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville near the PRP and Valley Station neighborhoods on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 6:45 p.m., officers from LMPD's Third Division received a call for a shooting that took place inside a home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect accused of armed robbery in Elizabethtown arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery where the suspect was caught on camera. Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store on Monday morning, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
2 shot on West Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Body camera footage captures aftermath of deadly Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drunk driver is now charged with murder. The crash between a BMW and a Honda happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2021, in Louisville on LaGrange Road near the Hurstbourne Parkway ramp. A passenger in the Honda, 20-year-old Chase Lawson, died...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 injured in W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 12:50 p.m. They found a man who had been shot several times and a woman with a graze wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Elizabethtown Police help authorities convict Texas man in counterfeit scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two people found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood has been ruled a double homicide. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2400 block of W. Madison St. around 4:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. The victims, Dashawn Powell, 42,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, woman dead in early morning shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman have died in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police. Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 2400 block of West Madison Street near 24th Street. That is between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BOLO: Stolen vehicle & two possible suspects

At 1:54PM on 06/28/2022 the Meade County Sheriff's Department released the following BOLO to the public:. On Saturday, 25 June 2022, Deputies were called to a theft of a vehicle at Dodge's Convenience Store in Muldraugh. The persons of interest entered the store and purchased multiple items prior to leaving. Upon exiting the business, the persons of interest observed a vehicle running in the parking lot and subsequently stole the vehicle traveling north on Dixie Highway towards Louisville, KY. The suspects stole a 2005 Ford F-250 FX4 4 Door White in color with a tan strip on the bottom bearing Kentucky License Plate 012YKF. Two stickers are on the rear window of the truck one is a "2nd Amendment" Sticker, and the other is a subdued target reading Group Therapy.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County man indicted in crash killing unborn child

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been indicted in a crash that led to the stillborn delivery of a baby. Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and assault in connection to a crash on Jan. 31. According to Elizabethtown Police,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

