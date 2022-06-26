ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

The limits of clay

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8QDU_0gMjrz4k00
Mishima Kimiyo, born Osaka, Japan,1932, Box Batter -17,2017, Osaka, stoneware, silk screen prints, 22.0 x 31.0 x 25.0 cm (box), 22.5 x 6.5 cm (bottle, each). Collection of Raphy Star

This is a must-see exhibition.

Its 100 plus artworks by 65 ceramicists drawn from public and private collections in Australia and Japan, and spanning modern and contemporary work, are dazzling in innovation, skill and aesthetic.

The sculptural leap to pure form in porcelain in Fukami Sueharu’s To the sky (c. 2013), simulates flight itself and leaves viewers elevated by the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQx6h_0gMjrz4k00
Fukami Sueharu, born Kyoto, Kyoto prefecture 1947, To the sky, c.2013, Kyoto , slip cast porcelain, celadon glaze (seihakuji), base: walnut , 31.0 x 88.0 x 24.0 cm. Collection of Raphy Star , © Fukami Sueharu , photo: Grant Hancock

While in the exhibition space, I could hear some, including senior artists, puzzling as to how several of the ceramic objects were actually produced. These ceramicists have indeed tested the limits of clay.

Pure Form is at the Art Gallery of South Australia until November 6.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

COVID deaths are now barely mentioned in the media. That changes the very nature of grief

About a year ago, many of us were in lockdown. State premiers fronted the media every day to reveal how many people had tested positive for COVID and how many people had died. The number of deaths were prominent in news bulletins. We would lament the sadness of it all, until the next day’s data arrived. A year later, Australia has an average of about 50 COVID deaths a day. We have had more than 9,300 COVID deaths since the pandemic began. Yet, these deaths are barely mentioned in the Australian media. We seem to have lost the collective opportunity to acknowledge lives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Earthly Order: ‘mercurial professor’ with urgent ideas on climate change

Saleem Ali – whose Twitter bio begins “Mercurial Professor” – is not trying to be the new Stephen Hawking. “People buy all these theoretical physics books in droves because they think having them on the shelves will make them look smart,” opines the distinguished professor of energy and the environment at the University of Delaware. “A Brief History of Time is a very difficult book to read.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

By naming 'Pennhurst', Stranger Things uses disability trauma for entertainment. Dark tourism and asylum tours do too

The Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is vividly soaked in 1980s nostalgia, famously catapulting Kate Bush’s 1985 song Running up that Hill to the top of the music charts in 2022. In season four, series creators the Duffer Brothers introduce viewers to Pennhurst Mental Hospital for the criminally insane (which was also mentioned in season one). Viewers follow teenage sleuths Robin and Nancy into Pennhurst, where they are granted permission to speak with Victor Creel, imprisoned because he is thought to have brutally murdered his family. Although the Pennhurst Mental Hospital portrayed in Stranger things is fictitious, the location...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help

Traditional approaches to adult language teaching often use resources such as textbooks and generic learning materials that are less than inspiring for learners. New research shows using popular song, as well as films and TV series, for language learning can help connect with people’s interests and motivate them. Based on this research, we have developed six tips for using popular songs to learn a language. Learning a second language can be challenging at the best of times. It takes time and effort to learn a language. Read more: ...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Gallery
TheConversationAU

Australia just flew its own 'vomit comet'. It's a big deal for zero-gravity space research

Last Saturday, a two-seater SIAI-Marchetti S.211 jet took off from Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne with an expert aerobatic pilot at the controls and a case full of scientific experiments in the passenger seat. Pilot Steve Gale took the jet on Australia’s first commercial “parabolic flight”, in which the plane flies along the path of a freely falling object, creating a short period of weightlessness for everyone and everything inside. Parabolic flights are often a test run for the zero-gravity conditions of space. This one was operated by Australian space company Beings Systems, which plans to run regular commercial flights in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Mulled wine: how 'Christmas in a cup' went from ancient medicine to an Aussie winter warmer

When the temperature drops in the southern hemisphere, you might like to stave off the chill with a big steaming pot of mulled wine, and fill your home with the comforting aroma of red wine, citrus and spice. The mention of mulled wine conjures images of winter-wonderland white-Christmas scenes – no matter where in the world you live. Although mulled wine is a staple of contemporary Christmas celebrations throughout Europe, and the customs and recipes may differ somewhat, the celebratory nature of the warm, spiced (usually) red wine is common to all – as are the ingredients sugar, cinnamon and cloves....
DRINKS
TheConversationAU

Paul Daley's Jesustown: a novel of lurid, postcolonial truth-telling

How can fiction contribute to the “truth” that the Uluru Statement asks us to tell? Allen and Unwin’s answer to that question is, in part, one of paratext. By composing a book’s paratext, a publisher addresses the reader about how to experience the book. The paratext of Paul Daley’s Jesustown includes 12 signed commendations on the first four pages and a four-page “Author Note” at the end of the story. Review: Jesustown - Paul Daley (Allen & Unwin) Four of the commendations beckon readers towards redemption. Novelist Chris Hammer discovered “the possibility of redemption” in Jesustown and journalist Tony Wright sees “tough...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Australia can help ensure the biggest mine in PNG's history won't leave a toxic legacy

The COVID pandemic slowed mining operations across the Pacific. But as economic activity returns, an Australia-based company is poised to pursue what would be the largest mine in Papua New Guinea’s history. The vast gold and copper project, known as the Frieda River mine, would also include a hydroelectric plant and a dam with a storage capacity for around 4.6 billion tonnes of mine tailings and waste rock. The project is awaiting approval by the PNG government. However, locals, conservationists and experts say it could cause catastrophic harm to one of the world’s most important river systems and should not...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Design
TheConversationAU

The 2021 Australian census in 8 charts

More than 25 million people Australians sat down on (or around) Tuesday August 20 last year to complete their census. Despite our borders still largely being closed, that was an 8.6% increase in the number of people completing the census in 2021 compared to the last time we broke the internet to do it (in 2016). And the population has been steadily increasing, largely thanks to migration, over the past 25 years. So what did the average respondent look like? They were most likely to be 38 (37 if male, 39 if female), with a slightly larger chance of...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this

Initial data from the 2021 census released this week shows Australia continues to become more culturally diverse. Almost half of us have at least one parent born overseas (48.2%), and almost a quarter of us (24.8%) speak a language other than English at home. Just over a quarter of us (27.6%) report being born overseas, and of those, India has risen to become the second-most common overseas country of birth after England. The growing number of first-generation migrants means Australians’ ancestry will change significantly over the next decade. Australia will continue to change and look different, and we must ensure our...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

The book that changed me: how Priya Satia's Time’s Monster landed like a bomb in my historian's brain

In this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking. I’ve always wanted to be a historian. From childhood, I was captivated by the idea of spending my days bringing the past to life. At first, I aspired to be a historical consultant on BBC period dramas. Later, I set my sights on becoming a professor. I’ve dedicated my adult life to this goal. I jumped straight into studying history after leaving school and never really stopped. Over the 17 years since I was 17, there’s only been a single semester when I wasn’t a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Australia is one of few countries that doesn't pay session musicians ongoing royalties. Our music industry suffers as a result

Most of the music we listen to is made by session musicians. These guns for hire are experts in their field, much sought after and often bring a unique sound – that extra thing that helps to make the recording what it is. Whether we’re at home or in our cars, at the gym, the shops, a cafe or a pub, recorded performances form the soundtrack to our lives. This soundtrack includes music made by hired freelance instrumentalists and singers whose contributions are vital to the appeal and quality of those recordings. While we get to enjoy the end product seemingly free...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

How Rising festival brought us dance in times of plague

Three years in the making, Rising’s much-anticipated first edition brought to Melbourne’s festival-deprived audiences a rich program featuring 225 events. With former Chunky Move founder and choreographer Gideon Obarzanek as co-director, it was only natural to expect a dance-heavy presence with eight local and international productions. The works ranged from incredible local performer Jo Lloyd and her dancers in dialogue with drummer Jim White and guitarist Emmett Kelly, to the exquisite Indonesian dancer and choreographer Rianto’s ritualistic Hijra'h, but there were three works which I felt particularly captured something of this post-pandemic age. Jurrungu Ngan-ga/Straight Talk Marrugeku’s productions have often been straight talk...
THEATER & DANCE
TheConversationAU

How Operation Phoenix exported violence from Australia to Yugoslavia

Fifty years ago this month, in June 1972, Yugoslavia’s Territorial Defence Force was desperately trying to contain and kill militants associated with the Australian-based Croatian Revolutionary Brotherhood. For the second time in ten years, foreign-based nationalists were attempting to incite a revolt against the country’s Communist Party government, headed by president Josip Tito. Their aim was to create a Croatia independent of the rest of Yugoslavia. Believing that now was the time for a revolutionary uprising of Croatians, and having learnt from the smaller, unsuccessful attack in 1963, the militants devised a daring plan to strike deep into the heart...
GERMANY
TheConversationAU

Relax, it's just a ringlight for kids. Toys like the 'vlogger set' prepare them for a digital world

Recent outrage surrounding a young children’s toy “vlogger” set echoes moral panics of the past, particularly when words such as children, play and digital come together. Aldi recently released a new range of wooden toys, including the Vlogger set for children aged 3 and older. This set has sparked discussion on Twitter, including criticism. As researchers who explore the ways young children are growing up in the digital age, we want to move this conversation past any initial shock. Instead of feeding into any moral panic, we would suggest taking the time to consider what children can get out of...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy