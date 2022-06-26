Mishima Kimiyo, born Osaka, Japan,1932, Box Batter -17,2017, Osaka, stoneware, silk screen prints, 22.0 x 31.0 x 25.0 cm (box), 22.5 x 6.5 cm (bottle, each). Collection of Raphy Star

This is a must-see exhibition.

Its 100 plus artworks by 65 ceramicists drawn from public and private collections in Australia and Japan, and spanning modern and contemporary work, are dazzling in innovation, skill and aesthetic.

The sculptural leap to pure form in porcelain in Fukami Sueharu’s To the sky (c. 2013), simulates flight itself and leaves viewers elevated by the experience.

Fukami Sueharu, born Kyoto, Kyoto prefecture 1947, To the sky, c.2013, Kyoto , slip cast porcelain, celadon glaze (seihakuji), base: walnut , 31.0 x 88.0 x 24.0 cm. Collection of Raphy Star , © Fukami Sueharu , photo: Grant Hancock

While in the exhibition space, I could hear some, including senior artists, puzzling as to how several of the ceramic objects were actually produced. These ceramicists have indeed tested the limits of clay.

Pure Form is at the Art Gallery of South Australia until November 6.