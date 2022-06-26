ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: What’s your favorite restaurant in Charlotte?

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — Much has changed in the world of restaurants in the last few years. Some restaurants have closed for good, thanks to Covid-19. Many others have opened. Takeout has grown in popularity, or at least in usage. Companies such as DoorDash and UberEats have allowed restaurants that never before offered delivery to do so.

If we have to guess, though, one thing hasn’t changed: Charlotte Business Journal readers will have no trouble naming the local restaurants they love.

The deadline for responses is 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Results will be tabulated and shared in print and online. Questions or comments? Email Amy Shapiro at ashapiro@bizjournals.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

