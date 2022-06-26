ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite business roundup: Networking, grand openings and more...

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites community members to the grand opening of Ultimate Home Health Care Ultimate Plus Hospice from 4-6 p.m. July 28. Food, door prizes...

The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.
A new industrial development is coming to Mesquite. The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved changes to an industrial development to add parcels of land previously zoned residential. The added parcels will bring the development up to 48 acres to house the two buildings. With the exception of the two added...
Oxland Group a Dallas/Fort Worth-based development firm, today announced plans confirmed by the City of McKinney for the development of a Montessori school within Painted Tree. The 12,000-square-foot school will be located on a two-acre site on the northeast corner of Hardin Boulevard and Taylor Burke Drive. Developers will break ground on the new site in August 2022, enrollment will begin in January 2023 and the school is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
“Once heralded as the pinnacle of affordability in the D-FW homebuyer market, Mesquite is considering a zoning and development code overhaul that would hike the minimum permitted home size by more than 30%. Housing policy experts say the change could further price people out of the city and impact Black and Hispanic residents the most,” report Francesca D’Annunzio and Leah Waters in a paywalled article for the Dallas Morning News.
Experts warn that it could price out many would-be residents from the city, which has previously recommended increasing affordable housing production. City leaders in Mesquite are considering changing the city’s zoning and development code to require that new single-family homes be at least 2,000 square feet. Officials who support...
The $40.4 million construction of a major recreational facility in Allen is continuing as originally scheduled and slated for completion next summer. The Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, a two-story, 150,000 square foot building located in the 1600 block of West Exchange Parkway, will have pickleball courts, basketball courts, an indoor playground, a workout room designed to accommodate fitness classes, private rooms designed to accommodate parties and a scenic back patio that will be easily viewable from much of the building.
The Colony’s staple Liberty by the Lake event is taking place this Saturday at The Colony Five Star Complex. More information on the event can be found online at libertybythelake.com. Infrastructure expenditures approved. A series of infrastructure projects and expenditures was approved by The Colony City Council in its...
H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
A family-owned Mexican treat vendor recently celebrated a grand opening of a new location in Irving. Sol Dias was founded in 2016 in Haltom City and is known for its handcrafted sweet treats like paletas and fresas con crema made with all-natural ingredients. "We specialize in making authentic, high-quality Hispanic...
Dallas ISD leaders organized an event to honor the work of every principal of all 230 district schools to recognize their work during the 2021-22 school year. The event, Celebrating the Road We’ve Traveled, took place at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on June 23rd. Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa and Chief of School Leadership Tiffany Huitt celebrated the fundamental role of our principals in our school communities.
Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
There’s no doubt about it: Frisco is in an era of change. The city is days away from initiating a fundamental shift as one city manager takes up the torch from another. The city of Frisco has adopted a mentality of “embracing change” and “inviting possibilities” as it prepares to manage the transition between the two leaders.
One of the best things about summer is free concerts!. Living in Collin County, you have no shortage of places to go for free live music, from restaurants and wineries like Taverna Rossa, Truck Yard, Tommy Bahama, Merkado and Fortunata Winery, to larger yet still intimate venues like Lava Cantina and Legacy Hall.
On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Metrocrest Services staff and volunteers celebrated a new refrigerated truck with a ribbon-cutting. The new truck replaced one over ten years old with more than 231,000 city miles. “You may wonder why we’re celebrating a new truck,” remarked CEO Tracy Eubanks during the event. “Well,...
